Where Alabama is Ranked by D1Baseball After Successful Georgia Series
Alabama baseball changed the narrative around its postseason prospects, at least for the moment, this past weekend by taking two out of three home games from then-No. 6 Georgia. The Crimson Tide also won 10-2 on the road at No. 19 Troy last Tuesday.
Rob Vaughn's team was rewarded for its 3-1 performance against all ranked foes with a five-spot boost in the D1Baseball Top 25. Alabama was previously ranked 23rd but is now back at No. 18. The team had not previously risen in the poll since March.
The Bulldogs remained in the top 10 at No. 10. That likely would not have been the case were it not for a 19-3 bludgeoning of the Crimson Tide in the first game of the weekend series. Troy is still in the rankings as well, dropping three places to No. 22.
This week, Alabama is not set for a Tuesday game; the Troy contest was the last of the regular season midweeks, in which the Crimson Tide was undefeated in 2025. Rather, the SEC regular season is finishing up, and Alabama will round out its league schedule with a road trip to No. 23 Florida.
That series starts on Thursday. The Crimson Tide is currently 15-12 in SEC play, meaning one win in Gainesville secures a winning conference record. This week's complete D1Baseball Top 25, featuring LSU back at No. 1, is below.
1. LSU
2. Florida State
3. Texas
4. North Carolina
5. Oregon
6. Auburn
7. Oregon State
8. Arkansas
9. Vanderbilt
10. Georgia
11. Coastal Carolina
12. UC Irvine
13. NC State
14. UCLA
15. Clemson
16. West Virginia
17. Tennessee
18. Alabama
19. Southern Miss
20. Duke
21. Louisville
22. Troy
23. Florida
24. Dallas Baptist
25. Northeastern