Which of Alabama Baseball's Remaining SEC Weekends is Most Important: Just a Minute
Alabama baseball won its first SEC series of the month this past weekend, taking down Missouri in a sweep at home. The SEC schedule is winding down, and through 21 league games, the No. 18 Crimson Tide (35-10 overall) is 12-9.
That leaves three conference weekends on the regular season slate. On the schedule for Alabama: a road trip to No. 15 Vanderbilt this weekend, followed by the final home series of the regular season against No. 9 Georgia and then a road set against Florida.
All of these bear significant meaning to a Crimson Tide squad with goals to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. It is additionally more challenging to win a road series than a home series. But which of the three matters the most?
Players and coaches would say the most important series is the next one. That was the sentiment outwardly expressed by sophomore starting pitcher Zane Adams after a seven-inning start against Missouri this past Saturday.
No two series are exactly alike, and the implications of any given next one will be impacted for better or worse by what happens in those which precede it. It behooves the Crimson Tide to, of course, win its sole home series in the upcoming stretch run. It's all going to be difficult, however. Florida, for example, has played good baseball of late after a dismal start to SEC play.
