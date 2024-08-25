5-Star Basketball Prospect Sets Alabama Visit
The Alabama basketball program is looking to capitalize on its 2024 Final Four appearance by continuing to dominate the college basketball recruiting trail.
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports Meleek Thomas will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa on the weekend of September 27 as he works through his college decision. Thomas, a 5-star shooting guard, plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta and is considered the No. 2 player in Georgia and No. 6 player in the Class of 2025.
The 6-foot-4 prospect is considering UConn, Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Kansas State in addition to Alabama at this point. Tipton also reported that Thomas would visit Arkansas on the weekend of September 13.
Thomas won't be alone on that official visit as No. 1 player in the nation AJ Dybantsa will also be in Tuscaloosa that weekend to visit the university and experience one of the biggest weekends in Tuscaloosa as the football program is holding the SEC opener against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Alabama's Class of 2024 finished with the No. 2 ranking and featured two 5-star prospects in Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell. The Crimson Tide is looking to raise the bar even higher with the Class of 2025 as Nate Oats and his staff are after several of the nation's highest ranked recruits.