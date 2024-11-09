3 Takeaways from Alabama Basketball's Gritty 88-79 Win over Arkansas State
On Friday night, No. 2 Alabama basketball battled through a tough 88-79 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves, led by former Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson.
The Red Wolves didn’t make it easy, slowing the game down and pushing Alabama to dig deep to avoid a potential upset.
Here’s what we learned from the performance.
1.) Grant Nelson’s Grit Stands Out
In his second year with Alabama after transferring from North Dakota State, Grant Nelson is a redefined player.
The 6-foot-11 forward has transformed his conditioning and battled through off-season injuries to return near full strength. On Friday, Nelson contributed 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting, added six rebounds, dished two assists, and grabbed a steal.
He didn’t need flashy moves to make an impact. When Alabama needed someone to grind it out, Nelson delivered, especially on defense, where he was active both in the paint and on the perimeter.
This kind of steady performance is exactly why fans love him, and Alabama will need him to keep bringing that effort to hold on to their No. 2 spot nationally.
2.) A Whistle-Filled Slugfest
Let’s talk fouls—52 fouls, to be exact.
With referee Pat Adams calling the game (known for his frequent whistles), there was barely a moment without a stoppage. The game’s flow was constantly interrupted, making it a frustrating watch. Alabama’s defense was definitely on the sloppy side, but they still made Arkansas State work in the paint and put pressure on their guards.
While you don’t want to see this many fouls in a game, the Crimson Tide will learn from it. They’ll look to sharpen up on defense to avoid this kind of foul trouble in future games.
3.) Freshman Derrion Reid Steps Up
Alabama has plenty of experienced players, but freshman Derrion Reid came up huge when it mattered most.
He hit a big three-pointer with just under 10 minutes left, bringing the crowd at Coleman Coliseum to their feet. Later, he added to a key 7-0 run with a beautiful spin move and layup, putting Alabama up 77-70 with four minutes to go. He capped off his night with a dunk near the end of regulation and finished with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting with three rebounds.
Reid, a highly-ranked five-star recruit, has had his ups and downs over the summer, but his talent is undeniable. He’s got the size, athleticism, and court sense to make big plays.
If he keeps progressing, he’ll be a valuable piece for Alabama down the stretch, especially in their frontcourt lineup with Cliff Omoruyi, Aiden Sherrell, and Nelson.
Good luck to the rest of college basketball dealing with that tandem.