Bama Central

Alabama Basketball Assistant Ryan Pannone to be Hired at Arkansas State

Pannone will be replacing another former Nate Oats assistant as the Crimson Tide is still playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Katie Windham

Alabama assistant coach Ryan Pannone gives instructions during practice for the Crimson Tide Men s Basketball team Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Alabama assistant coach Ryan Pannone gives instructions during practice for the Crimson Tide Men s Basketball team Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

One Nate Oats assistant is replacing another. Alabama basketball assistant Ryan Pannone is finalizing a deal to be the head coach at Arkansas State according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Pannone will be replacing former Oats' assistant Bryan Hodgson, who took the head coaching job at South Florida. Hodgson was an assistant under Oats at Buffalo from 2015-2019 and joined him at Alabama from 2019 to 2023 before accepting the head job at Arkansas State.

Oats hired Pannone to join the Crimson Tide in June 2023, and he has spent the last two seasons as an assistant in Tuscaloosa, primarily working with the offense.

This becomes the fifth Alabama assistant under Oats to leave for a head coaching job joining Hodgson, Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State), Austin Claunch (UTSA) and Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern.)

Oats will now have to replace Pannone this offseason, but the Crimson Tide's 2025 season isn't over yet. No. 2 Alabama is set to take on No. 1 Duke Saturday night in Newark for the East Region final.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Basketball