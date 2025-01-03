Bama Central

Alabama Basketball Expects Derrion Reid, Houston Mallette to be Available for SEC Opener

Both players missed the Crimson Tide's last game, but have been practicing this week.

Katie Windham

Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Houston Mallette (95) shoots from the three point line against Kent State Golden Flashes center Cli'Ron Hornbeak (42) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Houston Mallette (95) shoots from the three point line against Kent State Golden Flashes center Cli'Ron Hornbeak (42) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—  Alabama basketball was shorthanded for its final non-conference game against South Dakota State on Sunday with Houston Mallette out with an illness and Derrion Reid suffering an ankle injury in practice.

But Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats expects to have full availability for No. 5 Alabama's SEC opener against No. 12 Oklahoma inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday at 5 p.m.

"They'll both likely be available unless there's some type of flare up or something from practice that I don't anticipate," Oats said Friday.

Both players practiced on Friday according to Oats. Reid was somewhat limited, but is continuing to improve, and Mallette is still trying to build up his strength coming back from the illness.

Reid is averaging 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 12 games played as a true freshman this season. Mallette originally started the year as a redshirt but burned it starting in the North Carolina game after a season-ending injury to fellow guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Mallette is averaging 4.8 points and three rebounds per game in four games played.

An official SEC availability report will be released later Friday evening. Alabama is without Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the rest of the season.

Read more: How to Watch: No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama Basketball

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 8

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Basketball