Alabama Basketball Expects Derrion Reid, Houston Mallette to be Available for SEC Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama basketball was shorthanded for its final non-conference game against South Dakota State on Sunday with Houston Mallette out with an illness and Derrion Reid suffering an ankle injury in practice.
But Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats expects to have full availability for No. 5 Alabama's SEC opener against No. 12 Oklahoma inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday at 5 p.m.
"They'll both likely be available unless there's some type of flare up or something from practice that I don't anticipate," Oats said Friday.
Both players practiced on Friday according to Oats. Reid was somewhat limited, but is continuing to improve, and Mallette is still trying to build up his strength coming back from the illness.
Reid is averaging 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 12 games played as a true freshman this season. Mallette originally started the year as a redshirt but burned it starting in the North Carolina game after a season-ending injury to fellow guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Mallette is averaging 4.8 points and three rebounds per game in four games played.
An official SEC availability report will be released later Friday evening. Alabama is without Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the rest of the season.
Read more: How to Watch: No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama Basketball