Nate Oats Shares Derrion Reid's Chances of Playing vs. Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Saturday's hotly-anticipated matchup between No. 2 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn just might feature the return of freshman Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid.
Reid returned from injury to play against Mississippi State on Jan. 29 and against Georgia on Feb. 1. Since the latter game, he has once again been on the shelf. However, his activity at practice has ramped up.
"Derrion's finally been able to do some live stuff in practice. He was able to do some live stuff today," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Friday. "We'll see how he looks tomorrow morning at shootaround, and [he'll] end up being a game-time decision."
Oats added that the freshman has looked a lot better than he has at any point in the past month. He did not predict whether Reid would play but said it would be good to get him back for the huge rivalry matchup.
Reid averages 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He has played in 17 contests of a possible 24. Prior to his return against Mississippi State late last month, the last time he had played was on Jan. 11 against Texas A&M, meaning he has played only three times in just over a month.
He played 12 minutes each against both Bulldogs teams. Reid recorded a combined two points and seven rebounds in those outings. Oats has mentioned his and the coaching staff's desire to protect the forward's long-term health and, therefore, not having him play when he is less than full strength.