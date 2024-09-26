Alabama Basketball Preseason Injury Status
Alabama men's basketball started its preparation for perhaps the most anticipated season in program history earlier this week.
After Thursday's practice, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats provided the preseason injury status for three players, all of which are new to the team and didn't participate in the fast-paced and thrilling scrimmage.
Chris Youngblood, Guard, Transferred from South Florida
"Chris Youngblood has an ankle injury that Dr. Waldrop, who's arguably the best foot and ankle specialist in the country, operated on," Oats said. "We're expecting them to be 100 percent by conference play, and we'll see how the recovery goes. But he's one of the hardest working kids I've ever known, and he's in the middle of every drill and assistant coach, so mentally he's gonna be there. He's gonna know what we're doing."
Derrion Reid, Forward, Freshman
"Derrion Reid's got a hand injury," Oats said. "He's kind of more week to week. We expect him to be back before the Wake Forest exhibition game."
Naas Cunningham, Forward, Freshman
"Naas Cunningham has a groin injury," Oats said. "He's more day to day. I mean, he may be back by the end of the week."
"So those are the three guys who were watching practice and were not participating, and they're all on their own timetable. We'll make sure they're back and healthy before we throw them back in the gym."
As these players continue to heal, a strong argument can be made that this is the most anticipated season in the history of Tide Hoops. Head coach Nate Oats and his staff, several returning players, including First Team All-SEC point guard Mark Sears, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's first-ever National Title.