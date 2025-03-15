BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 99, Kentucky 70
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- No. 3 Alabama flexed its muscles on No. 6 Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals 99-70.
The Crimson Tide missed their first nine 3-point shots, but Jarin Steven's make with 6:45 to play in the first half served as a spark and Alabama went on to make 10 of its next 19 attempts to finish 11-for-29 and cruise to an easy win.
Alabama never trailed throughout the contest and even turned up the defensive intensity in the second half. The Crimson Tide held the Gators to .886 points per game and its effort moved Alabama to 26th in the nation in defensive efficiency.
The intensity and effort appeared to carry over from last week's upset over No. 1 Auburn on the road as head coach Nate Oats challenged his players to raise their game. The team responded by seeing five different players reach double-figures in scoring and becoming the first team to score 90 or more points against the Wildcats three different times in a season.
The challenges have only begun for Alabama as they lost games to all three remaining foes in the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide gets a shot at Florida first on semifinal Saturday as they look to avenge a 99-94 home loss 10 days ago.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham along with Joe Gaither shares final thoughts and takeaways from the court at Bridgestone Arena after Alabama''s emphatic victory over Kentucky behind an outstanding defensive performance.