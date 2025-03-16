BamaCentral Courtside: Florida 104, Alabama 82
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team ran into a buzzsaw at the SEC Tournament in the form of the Florida Gators.
The Gators kept its hot streak going, winning it's fifth game in a row by defeating Alabama 104-82 in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Florida's offense was on fire, setting a new SEC Tournament record for points scored in a single game, shooting over 50 percent from the field as the Crimson Tide's defense was abysmal, particularly in the second half.
The game turned for the Crimson Tide when forward Grant Nelson left the game late in the first half after suffering a knee injury. Florida was ahead by just one point when Nelson left with 3:40 to play in the first half. The Gators took advantage of his injury, outscoring the Crimson Tide 61-40 the rest of the way.
Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. was particularly dangerous, leading all scorers with 22 and making 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and chipping in six assists to get his teammates involved.
Alabama is now thrust into familiar territory as the Crimson Tide must flush an emphatic defeat to Florida at the SEC Tournament down the drain and prepare for the NCAA Tournament as Selection Sunday is tomorrow .
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham and writer Joe Gaither share final thoughts and takeaways from the court at Bridgestone Arena after Alabama's demoralizing defeat to the Florida Gators.