BamaCentral Courtside: No. 1 Auburn 94, No. 2 Alabama Basketball 85
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In the face of incredible anticipation, No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama finally had their first game against one another on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers retook sole possession of first place in the SEC with their 94-85 win, just the Crimson Tide's second SEC loss of the season. A wild home crowd could not propel Alabama despite multiple rally attempts after the home team fell behind early.
Grant Nelson picked up a double-double in the loss, but Auburn had six different players score in double figures, including National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome (19). Broome scored eight of Auburn's first 11 by himself.
Alabama point guard Mark Sears shot just 4-of-17 from the floor. As a team, the Crimson Tide failed to hit from close or from distance and also missed nine free throws. Despite scoring 85 points, itself lower than Alabama's average, it was a tough night on the offensive end.
Auburn has been among the nation's elite all season long. Alabama has been on that level as well, but Saturday was set to be one of the Crimson Tide's most challenging games of a rigorous schedule. There were bright spots, like winning the rebounding battle by nine.
A big part of that was due to the performance of center Clifford Omoruyi, who matched Nelson with 12 rebounds. Nelson struggled to get it going offensively for the full game, though he had 12 points. The Crimson Tide will face Kentucky next Saturday in its next home outing.