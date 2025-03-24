BamaCentral Courtside: No. 2 Alabama 80, No. 7 Saint Mary's 66
CLEVELAND— The No. 2-seeded Alabama basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season, and the fourth time overall since Nate Oats became the program's head coach back in 2019.
The Crimson Tide (27-8) defeated No. 7 Saint Mary's (29-6) in Cleveland on Sunday night by a final score of 80-66. It's been a long time since anyone scored 80 on Saint Mary's; it had not happened this season before the Round of 32 game.
Rebounding and depth were two key pieces in the effort. Alabama knew it would need both against a slower-paced team which has a lot of experience and is strong in the paint. Motivation was strong to rebound after struggles on the glass against Robert Morris on Friday.
Veterans were huge in the game; Clifford Omoruyi had 11 rebounds and Grant Nelson had eight. Six different players, meanwhile, scored in double figures on the offensive end. The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Gaels 41-36.
Saint Mary's had previously defeated an SEC team in the NCAA Tournament, eliminating 10th-seeded Vanderbilt shortly after Alabama defeated Robert Morris on Friday. It was a much lower scoring game. The Gaels were facing a true foil Sunday in terms of speed, from a pace perspective.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral beat writers Katie Windham, Hunter De Siver and Will Miller analyze Alabama's Round of 32 win against Saint Mary's while also breaking down what's ahead in the Sweet 16 with a matchup against BYU looming.