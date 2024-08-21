Former Alabama Forward Darius Miles Denied Bond for Third Time
Former Alabama men's basketball forward Darius Miles was denied bond for the third time on Wednesday morning for the capital murder case of Jamea Harris from Jan. 15, 2023.
Miles was previously denied bond for a second time on May 24, 2023, and was denied immunity on Oct. 26, 2023. This is the second time that Judge Daniel Pruet denied Miles and defense attorney Mary Turner of the bond.
Miles has been in jail since Jan. 15, 2023. Miles and his friend Michael Lynn Davis, who was also charged with capital murder of Harris, have been and are still being tried separately.
According to a report by Patch, "Turner said that Miles, if given a bond, would live with a family in Phil Campbell, Alabama, he has known for years, in addition to being under house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor and agreeing to any other conditions set by the court."
On Jan. 15, 2023, Miles and his friend Michael Lynn Davis were charged in the fatal shooting that took place near the bar area on University Boulevard known as "The Strip." The victim was identified as Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham.
Tuscaloosa Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. at the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the driver of a vehicle had stopped seeking assistance from a University of Alabama police officer.
The victim was inside the vehicle, already deceased. The shooting had taken place on Grace Street, off University Blvd.
Following eyewitness accounts and video surveillance, police were able to identify the suspects, who were subsequently located and interviewed. One of the suspects had been struck by a bullet, and had a "non-life-threatening wound."
Neither Davis, nor the victim, had any association with the school.
Miles was a junior at Alabama and was in his third season for the Crimson Tide. Not even 24 hours after the shooting took place it was announced that Miles would be out for the season due to an injury.