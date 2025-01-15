Former Alabama Players to Watch in the NFL Divisional Round: Just A Minute
After an exciting Wild Card weekend, only eight NFL teams are left with the goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Of these eight teams, six of them include at least one former Alabama standout. Every game will feature at least one starter with Crimson Tide roots as well.
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
The Texans and Chiefs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Houston has four Alabama starters while Kansas City has zero.
Texans
- John Metchie III, wide receiver
- Irv Smith Jr., tight end (backup)
- Will Anderson Jr., defensive end
- Henry To'oTo'o, linebacker
- Christian Harris, linebacker
- Anthony Averett, cornerback (practice squad)
Chiefs
- None
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
The Commanders and Lions will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Washington has three Alabama starters while Detroit has four. The Lions are the Bama in the NFL Team of the Year.
Commanders
- Brian Robinson Jr., running back
- Jonathan Allen, defensive tackle
- Daron Payne, defensive tackle
Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs, running back
- Jameson Williams, wide receiver
- Terrion Arnold, cornerback
- Brian Branch, safety
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
The Rams and Eagles will kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia has three Alabama starters while Los Angeles has zero.
Los Angeles Rams
- None
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts, quarterback
- DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
- Landon Dickerson, left guard
- Tyler Steen, left guard (backup)
- Byron Young, defensive tackle (designated to return)
- Eli Ricks, cornerback (third-string)
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
The Ravens and Bills will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore has two Alabama starters (both are Pro Bowlers) while Buffalo has one.
Baltimore Ravens
- Derrick Henry, running back
- Darrian Dalcourt, offensive lineman (practice squad)
- Marlon Humphrey, cornerback
- Jalyn Armour-Davis (injured reserve)
Buffalo Bills
- Amari Cooper, wide receiver
- Kareem Jackson, safety (practice squad)