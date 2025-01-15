How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at No. 8 Kentucky
After long-time Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari left the Wildcats and signed with Arkansas in April, many speculated that Alabama head coach Nate Oats would be a top candidate to fill the Wildcats' anticipated role.
However, Oats quickly shut the rumors down and former BYU head coach Mark Pope was hired to fill Calipari's role in Lexington. Pope has led Kentucky to an impressive 14-3 record (3-1 SEC) with four ranked wins, including three against top-7 opponents. The Wildcats are currently third in the country in points per game (88.7).
Alabama, who leads the country in scoring (89.5 points per game), is aiming to shake off a "disgusting" loss to No. 21 Ole Miss with a big road win against Pope and the Wildcats. This will be Alabama's eighth ranked opponent of the season and fifth SEC matchup.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 8 Kentucky
Who: No. 5 Alabama (14-3, 3-1 SEC) at No. 8 Kentucky (14-3, 3-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. CT.
Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Kentucky: The Crimson Tide trails 114-40 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1923. Alabama is 10-57 all-time on the road against the Wildcats.
Last meeting with Kentucky: The then-No. 17 Wildcats dominated then-No. 13 Alabama 117-95 on Feb. 24, 2024. The 41 combined points between Alabama guards Mark Sears and Rylan Griffen simply weren't enough as Kentucky forward Justin Edwards (28 points) and guard Antonio Reeves combined for 52 points. Additionally, Kentucky forward Zvonimir Ivisic and guard Rob Dillingham scored 18 and 16 off the bench respectively.
Last time out, Alabama: No. 4 Alabama men's basketball fell to No. 21 Ole Miss 74-64 at home in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday evening. The Crimson Tide scored its least amount of points since the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Alabama finished the game with an astounding 21 turnovers––a new season-high. These careless turnovers ruined a ton of momentum offensively, as did a variety of other factors including the Tide's subpar 19-of-26 clip from the free-throw line and 5-of-20 from deep, among other reasons such as a lack of veteran leadership while down.
Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats defeated No. 11 Texas A&M 81-61 on Tuesday. Guard Jaxson Robinson led Kentucky with 22 points on 8-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-13 from long range, to go along with eight rebounds and a block. Forward Andrew Carr (13 points) and Otega Oweh also finished with double figures. Oweh tallied three steals which tied for the team lead with guard Lamont Butler, who dished seven assists. Center Amari Williams was two points away from a double-double as he grabbed 12 rebounds as well.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.6)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.6)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.5)
Kentucky Stat Leaders
- Points: Otega Oweh (15.4)
- Rebounds: Amari Williams (8.6)
- Assists: Lamont Butler (4.7)