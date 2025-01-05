How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama Basketball at South Carolina
After finishing its non-conference slate with an impressive 11-2 record, the Alabama men's basketball team was ranked at No. 5 in the AP Poll heading into SEC play.
The Crimson Tide's first conference test came against then-undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma at home on Saturday evening, and Alabama passed with flying colors by a score of 107-79.
Alabama's second SEC exam will come on the road at 10-4 South Carolina on Wednesday evening. The Gamecocks really struggled in their conference-opening loss, but were on a seven-game win streak before it, including a ranked overtime victory against No. 25 Clemson.
During the Oklahoma matchup, the Tide reunited with former Alabama and current Sooners forward Mohamed Wague, a member of the 2023-24 Final Four team, and gave him a ring. Another ring will be rewarded on Wednesday in Columbia, S.C., as former Alabama and current Gamecocks forward Nick Pringle was also a part of Alabama's historic group from last season.
How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama vs. South Carolina
Who: No. 5 Alabama (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina (10-4, 0-1 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Oklahoma: The Crimson Tide leads 35-16 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1923.
Last meeting with South Carolina: Alabama rolled over the Gamecocks 74-47 on Jan. 9, 2024. Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears went off for 31 points on 10-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-8 from downtown. Sears tied for the team-high in assists (3) and was second in rebounds (6), while also leading Alabama with three steals. Fellow guard Aaron Estrada added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a 3-of-4 clip from long range, plus a team-high seven rebounds with two steals. In other words, Sears and Estrada outscored the entire Gamecocks roster combined.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated previously undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma 107-79 at home in the SEC opener on Saturday. This was the Sooners' first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference and Alabama handed them their first loss in more ways than one. The Tide finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds, seven more than the previous season-high. Guards Labaron Philon, Mark Sears and Aden Holloway plus forwards Grant Nelson and Derrion Reid and center Clifford Omoruyi each tallied double-figures with Sears and Nelson logging double-doubles via assists and rebounds respectively.
Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks were dismantled by No. 17 Mississippi State 85-50 on the road in the SEC opener on Saturday. Guard Zachary Davis tallied 22 points off of the bench but no other South Carolina player scored in the double digits. The Gamecocks finished the game shooting 16-of-55 from the field (29.1 percent) and 2-of-19 from behind the arc while committing 14 turnovers compared to 10 assists.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.3)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.8)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.4)
South Carolina Stat Leaders
- Points: Collin Murray-Boyles (15.8)
- Rebounds: Collin Murray-Boyles (9.4)
- Assists: Jamarii Thomas (3.5)