Nate Oats Adds NBA Assistant as New Assistant on Alabama Staff
Nate Oats has rounded out his coaching staff with the hiring of Chris Fleming as assistant coach per a release from Alabama's NIL entity.
Fleming has lots of NBA experience, most recently as an assistant with the Portland Trailblazers and will replace Ryan Pannone on the Alabama staff, who took the head coaching job at Arkansas State.
Portland was the fourth NBA team Fleming has worked with. He has also been an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets (2015-2016), Brooklyn Nets (2016-2019) and Chicago Bulls (2019-2024), working under Billy Donovan for four seasons in Chicago.
Prior to his time in the NBA, Fleming was a professional player and coach in Germany. He was also the German national team coach from 2014-2017. Fleming played college basketball at Richmond from 1989-1993.
Fleming is the third and final assistant on Oats' seventh coaching staff in Tuscaloosa, joining returning coaches Brian Adams and Preston Murphy. He is not the first NBA coach to make the crossover to Oats' staff. The system and style of play Oats runs works well with NBA coaches. Pannone, Adams and Charlie Henry all came to Alabama from the NBA.
This is the third straight offseason Oats has had to replace at least one assistant coach. Alabama basketball is coming off a season where it reached the Elite Eight and finished third in the SEC.