No. 5 Alabama Basketball Closes Out Non-Conference Play Against Jackrabbits

The looks to stay unbeaten in Coleman Coliseum as non-conference action concludes.

Joe Gaither

Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) jump to recover a rebound against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) jump to recover a rebound against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide completes its grueling non-conference schedule on Sunday with a home game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Crimson Tide is unbeaten at home this season and is a heavy favorite against their Summit League foes.

Alabama freshman wing Derrion Reid didn't participate in warmups and had a boot on his right foot. Head coach Nate Oats told the Crimson Tide Sports Network he hurt his ankle in practice two days ago but was considered it a minor issue. Guard Houston Mallette wasn't involved either as he's dealing with an illness according to Oats. Their absence creates more opportunities for players looking to make a final impression as the Crimson Tide gets ready for conference play.

“I think every game’s building a little bit more towards figuring out what we’re trying to do," Oats said last Sunday. "I think this is helping maybe solidify it. I mean, there’s a few guys that we just can’t take out the rotation. They’re just playing too good. But I think we can get it down to nine or 10 pretty quick. We got one more game before SEC play, and we’ll try to I figure it out.”

The Crimson Tide looks to improve from its 19-turnover performance last Sunday as they handled Kent State with ease despite a poor offensive effort. Alabama is a 22.5-point favorite against the 119th ranked team in KenPom as the program looks to extend its winning streak to five.

Alabama and South Dakota State tip off at 2 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network+.

