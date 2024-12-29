No. 5 Alabama Takes Down South Dakota State 105-82
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Alabama men's basketball team, in a game it was shorthanded from the start, completed its non-conference schedule on Sunday by taking down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 105-82. The Crimson Tide was without both freshman forward Derrion Reid, who was in a walking boot, and graduate transfer guard Houston Mallette, reportedly out with an illness.
Despite being without arguably its best perimeter defender and its top 3-point shooter, the Crimson Tide put together one of its stronger performances of the season, going 37 of 78 from the field and an incredible 19-for-55 from beyond the arc, all while holding South Dakota State under 85 points and 50 percent shooting.
Even better was that it could get both platers back soon.
"[Reid] has an ankle injury," head coach Nate Oats said. "He sustained it in practice two days ago. It's a little bit of a flare up from a summer injury. We're hoping that clears up quickly and he can practice by the middle of the week, but we'll see what comes of it."
Senior forward Grant Nelson got things started for Alabama, opening the game with back-to-back threes and tough basket inside on a drive to the lane. From there, the Crimson Tide didn't look back offensively, burying shot after shot as the afternoon progressed.
Aden Holloway put up 19 attempts of his own from 3-point-range, making eight and finishing the game with 26 points. Senior guard Mark Sears also got involved on the action, making six of his own 3-pointers and finishing with 20 points.
"It's kinda of crazy because [Oats] will get mad when I don't shoot," Holloway said. "I'm grateful that he instills that confidence in me and allows me to play my game."
Freshman Labaron Philon added 21 points as well, bringing the guard trio to 67 points on the afternoon.
Defensively, Alabama got off to a slower start, allowing the Jackrabbits to stay within arm's reach by way of their own 3-point barrage in the opening minutes of the contest. By the midway point of the first half; however, the Crimson Tide found its groove defensively and kept South Dakota State (9-6) limited in what it could execute.
Opening the second half, Alabama (11-2) sank back into what is seemingly a routine at this point, and allowed the Jackrabbits to close the gap through not only outside shots, but getting the ball inside to senior center Oscar Cluff.
Cluff was a mismatch inside for the Crimson Tide, working his way down to the basket and finding opportunities to score over not only Omoruyi, but freshman Aiden Sherrell as well. He finished the game with 21 points, 15 rebounds and a block.
Similar to the first half, Alabama settled in after the opening minutes of the final twenty and found a rhythm on both the offensive and defensive end. The three point shots continued to fall, and Alabama found an answer for the Jackrabbits' impressive offensive performance.
The Crimson Tide opens its SEC schedule next week with a home game against No. 12 Oklahoma on January 4th at 5:00 p.m.