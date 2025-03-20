Postcard from Rocket Arena: Alabama Basketball's Day 1 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND— March Madness is here, and that means a trip to Ohio for the Alabama men's basketball team. Seeded No. 2 in the East Region, the Crimson Tide will take on No. 15 Robert Morris Friday at 11:40 a.m. CT.
On Thursday, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and the players spoke about the upcoming game, as well as the team's mindset and goals for the tournament as a whole. Alabama made its first-ever Final Four appearance on the men's side last season, and it would like to repeat the feat in 2025.
The Crimson Tide (25-8) lost its last time out in the SEC Tournament semifinals against Florida. Other results took shape in such a way that Alabama was still given a two-seed and slated to play in Cleveland, despite not winning the conference tournament.
Robert Morris (26-8) did win its conference tournament, coming out of the Horizon League as winners of 10 games in a row. Amarion Dickerson, a guard for the Colonials, expects there to be a lot of energy in the arena (RMU is in Moon Township, Pa., a short distance from Pittsburgh).
The winner of Friday's game will be facing the victor of the ensuing contest, No. 7-seeded St. Mary's opposite SEC team and No. 10 seed Vanderbilt, on Sunday.
BamaCentral is on location at Rocket Arena, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, for full coverage of Alabama's run in the first weekend at the NCAA Tournament. Check out the above video as beat reporters Katie Windham, Hunter de Siver and Will Miller recap the sights and sounds from Thursday.