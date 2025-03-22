Postcard from Rocket Arena: Alabama Basketball's Day 3 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND— The final day before the Alabama basketball team's second-round NCAA Tournament game opposite No. 7-seed Saint Mary's brought a focus on rebounding. That was an area in which the No. 2-seeded Crimson Tide was lacking in Friday's Round of 64 win over Robert Morris.
Another big point of focus will be the speed of the game. Saint Mary's is one of the slowest-paced teams in the nation, while Alabama is one of the quickest. That dichotomy, and how each team is able to manipulate it, will be a factor.
Alabama did share the ball well on Friday, with point guard Mark Sears getting into double digits with 10 assists. If the rebounding goes in the Crimson Tide's favor, distributing the ball will also be instrumental.
The Crimson Tide has no intentions of slowing down with the Gaels and playing at the opponent's speed. Rather, Nate Oats' team wants to speed it up and play closer to a tempo that it's used to. That would be a challenge for Saint Mary's, a big team with physicality on the inside.
With a berth in the Sweet 16 on the line in Cleveland, both teams know what it'll take to knock each other off their game. As with any round in March Madness, it's win or go home, no second chances.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral beat writers Katie Windham, Hunter De Siver and Will Miller recap what they heard on Saturday, as well as preview the Crimson Tide's 5:10 p.m. CT Sunday matchup against Saint Mary's in the Round of 32.