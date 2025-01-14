Three Things to Watch for in Alabama Basketball's Home Matchup Against Ole Miss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 4 Alabama men's basketball is set to face No. 21 Ole Miss at home in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday evening. This is Alabama's seventh ranked opponent of the season.
Ole Miss joins the Crimson Tide and Auburn as the only three members of the SEC who have started 3-0 against this season's best conference in college basketball. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT tipoff on ESPNU.
Here are three things to watch for in Tuesday's matchup:
1. Can Alabama Stop Ole Miss' Backcourt Quartet?
Rebels head coach Chris Beard is truly embracing the small-ball play style as each of his top four scorers are under 6-foot-6. Despite the team size, opponents have struggled to score inside the paint and these quick playmakers are fast swipers of the basketball to create steals.
"Matthew Murrell, who we tried to recruit out of high school, we were unsuccessful, he went to Ole Miss and he's had an unbelievable career there I've got a ton of respect for him," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during Monday's press conference. "He's tough, physical, can shoot at a high level and can get to paint. He's really good. [Sean] Pedulla, who we also tried to recruit as a transfer––decided to go to Ole Miss. Super skilled, really tough, I love him and I think he's a great player. Those two guys are both good.
"They bring [Jaylen] Murray off the bench. He's got a lot to his game––he's quick, he's explosive, he can get in the paint, he's going to be a tough cover. He's a jet. He can shoot threes. [Dre] Davis, I mean he's really good too. They put someone in the starting lineup (Davis or fellow guard Davon Barnes) and bring someone off the bench."
2. Who Steps up for Derrion Reid?
Alabama forward Derrion Reid's presence on Monday's availability report came as a bit of a surprise because Oats didn't mention anything about an injury during Monday's press conference. However, he was listed as out in Tuesday's final availability report.
So, who are the candidates to step up and receive more minutes due to the forward's absence? Starter Jarin Stevenson has a strong chance of seeing more time on the floor, especially since he's been the Hard Hat winner in back-to-back games. Mouhamed Dioubate's all-around defensive presence could give him more minutes tonight as well.
3. Mark Sears' Elite Scoring Streak
Alabama Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears has been on fire lately, especially in SEC play. Sears has scored at least 20 points in the last four games, including a 27-point performance in the Crimson Tide's last game against then-No. 10 Texas A&M, which helped him earn the title of SEC Co-Player of the Week. Throughout Alabama's eight-game win streak, Sears has scored 20 points or more in seven contests (he had 16 against Kent State).
Starting Lineup:
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 21 Ole Miss
Who: No. 4 Alabama (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at No. 21 Ole Miss (14-2, 3-0 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPNU
Series vs. Ole Miss: The Crimson Tide leads 125-58 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1921. Alabama has won the past seven meetings.
Last meeting with Ole Miss: Alabama took down the Rebels 103-88 on Feb. 28, 2024. Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears led Alabama with a team-high 26 points on 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-8 from downtown, while also adding five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Aaron Estrada (18 points), Davin Cosby (15), Rylan Griffen (14), Nick Pringle (10) and Grant Nelson (10) also finished in double figures. Most notably, Estrada recorded a triple-double as he also notched 10 rebounds and 10 assists while also snatching four steals.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide scraped by No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88 on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide got out to a 15-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, but the Aggies came nearly all the way back to eventually make this a worrisome win for Alabama. Mark Sears had a fantastic outing, as he scored 27 points on 7-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-10 from downtown, plus 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Fellow guards Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway also scored 14 and 15 points off the bench respectively.
Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels defeated LSU 77-65 on Saturday evening behind a strong performance in the second half. Malik Dia led Ole Miss in points (19) on 8-of-14 from the field, rebounds (7) and blocks (3). Jaemyn Brakefield (16), Sean Pedulla (11), Dre Davis (10) and Jaylen Murray (10) each scored in the double digits. Brakefield, Pedulla, Murray, Eduardo Klafke and Davion Barnes each snatched two steals.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.1)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.6)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.5)
Ole Miss Stat Leaders
- Points: Sean Pedulla (14.1)
- Rebounds: Malik Dia (5.8)
- Assists: Jaylen Murray (4.1)