Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Arkansas Matchup

Where the Crimson Tide stands less than six weeks from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dunks the ball against MSU at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025.
Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dunks the ball against MSU at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
We are officially less than six weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!

The Alabama Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, which helped head coach Nate Oats and company in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi ranked Alabama as the second-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest region in Tuesday's bracket projection.

Alabama is set to face Arkansas on the road on Saturday evening and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.

Lunardi's Midwest Region:

  • 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Southern
  • 8-seed Saint Mary's vs. 9-seed Oklahoma
  • 5-seed Illinois vs. 12-seed Yale
  • 4-seed Texas Tech vs. 13-seed Samford
  • 6-seed Maryland vs. 11-seed Drake
  • 3-seed Marquette vs. 14-seed Jacksonville State
  • 7-seed Louisville vs. 10-seed Vanderbilt
  • 2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Bryant

Alabama's wins over Mississippi State and Georgia this past week moved the Crimson Tide up three spots in the latest KenPom ratings. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Auburn, 20-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
  2. Houston, 17-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 2nd
  3. Duke, 19-2, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 3rd
  4. Tennessee, 18-4, O-Rating: 38th, D-Rating: 1st
  5. Florida, 18-3, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 10th
  6. Alabama, 19-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 42nd
  7. Kansas, 16-6, O-Rating: 33rd, D-Rating: 5th
  8. Purdue, 17-5, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 30th
  9. Texas Tech, 17-4, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 34th
  10. Iowa State, 17-5, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 6th
  11. Gonzaga, 16-7, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 46th
  12. Arizona, 15-6, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 24th
  13. Illinois, 15-7, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 11th
  14. Texas A&M, 17-5, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 7th
  15. Wisconsin, 17-5, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 47th
  16. St. John's, 19-3, O-Rating: 70th, D-Rating: 4th
  17. Michigan State, 18-3, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating 13th
  18. Maryland, 17-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 23rd
  19. Marquette, 18-4, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 16th
  20. Michigan, 16-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 25th
  21. Ole Miss, 16-6, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 12th
  22. Kentucky, 15-6, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 89th
  23. Missouri, 17-4, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 44th
  24. Saint Mary's, 20-3, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 20th
  25. Baylor, 14-7, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 66th

