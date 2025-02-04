Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Arkansas Matchup
We are officially less than six weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
The Alabama Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, which helped head coach Nate Oats and company in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi ranked Alabama as the second-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest region in Tuesday's bracket projection.
Alabama is set to face Arkansas on the road on Saturday evening and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.
Lunardi's Midwest Region:
- 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Southern
- 8-seed Saint Mary's vs. 9-seed Oklahoma
- 5-seed Illinois vs. 12-seed Yale
- 4-seed Texas Tech vs. 13-seed Samford
- 6-seed Maryland vs. 11-seed Drake
- 3-seed Marquette vs. 14-seed Jacksonville State
- 7-seed Louisville vs. 10-seed Vanderbilt
- 2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Bryant
Alabama's wins over Mississippi State and Georgia this past week moved the Crimson Tide up three spots in the latest KenPom ratings. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.
KenPom
- Auburn, 20-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
- Houston, 17-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 2nd
- Duke, 19-2, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Tennessee, 18-4, O-Rating: 38th, D-Rating: 1st
- Florida, 18-3, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 10th
- Alabama, 19-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 42nd
- Kansas, 16-6, O-Rating: 33rd, D-Rating: 5th
- Purdue, 17-5, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 30th
- Texas Tech, 17-4, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 34th
- Iowa State, 17-5, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 6th
- Gonzaga, 16-7, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 46th
- Arizona, 15-6, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 24th
- Illinois, 15-7, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 11th
- Texas A&M, 17-5, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 7th
- Wisconsin, 17-5, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 47th
- St. John's, 19-3, O-Rating: 70th, D-Rating: 4th
- Michigan State, 18-3, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating 13th
- Maryland, 17-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 23rd
- Marquette, 18-4, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 16th
- Michigan, 16-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 25th
- Ole Miss, 16-6, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 12th
- Kentucky, 15-6, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 89th
- Missouri, 17-4, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 44th
- Saint Mary's, 20-3, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 20th
- Baylor, 14-7, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 66th