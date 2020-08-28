2009 National Championship a Defining Moment in Marquis Maze's Career: "No One Expected Us To Be There"

When coach Nick Saban was hired as coach of the University of Alabama, one of the first prospects he called on the recruiting trail was wide receiver Marquis Maze.

"One fun fact is that, the day after he got off the plane and was hired, he got in contact with me," Maze told the All Things Bama Podcast. "I did not have an offer from Alabama until then. He just asked me if I would give this staff an opportunity to make things right and that's what happened.