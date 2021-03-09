Tournament Odds: What Alabama Basketball Fans Can Expect in the Postseason

Just A Minute: Crimson Tide enters the SEC Tournament as the team to beat, and all but a lock to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If you saw the Alabama basketball game at Georgia on Saturday, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.

The first half was not-so-great for the Crimson Tide. It was 2-for-12 from 3-point range and had 15 turnovers.

However, in the second half Alabama scored 59 points while shooting 63.3 percent (19 of 30) from the floor and 80 percent (8 of 10) from beyond the arc en route to the win.

Consequently, when it comes to trying to figure out what to expect from this team in the postseason, your guess is as good as mine. The Crimson Tide (21-6 overall, 16-2 in the Southeastern Conference) has had a terrific season but hasn't been the most consistent team offensively of late.

If Alabama ran into Kentucky and bowed out after one game of the SEC Tournament, no one would be surprised.

If it made a run the NCAA Tournament, again, no one would be surprised — although it's going to be a little surreal to see people picking the Crimson Tide for the Final Four in their brackets.

Let's start with what we know. Alabama won the regular-season SEC title, and as the top seed is still favored to come out on top in Nashville.

Odds to win SEC Tournament

From BetOnline (other conference tournaments listed below)

Alabama 11/5 Arkansas 3/1 Florida 5/1 LSU 5/1 Tennessee 5/1 Missouri 9/1 Kentucky 16/1 Ole Miss 22/1 Mississippi State 66/1 Georgia 100/1 South Carolina 150/1 Texas A&M 300/1 Vanderbilt 300/1

Nate Oats also recently reminded everyone that his teams have been a part of four conference tournaments (2015-19), and won three of them.

Granted, this isn't the Mid-American Conference, but that's still impressive.

Three of those teams played in the NCAA Tournament, and went 2-3.

If you're thinking that's not very good, take a look at the opponents. Only one time in those six games did it have the better seeding, 2019 when No. 6 Buffalo knocked off No. 11 Arizona State, 91-74. Every other opponent was between a three- and five-seed.

One of those games helped lead to Oats being hired by Alabama. In 2018, his 13-seeded team destroyed fourth-seeded Arizona, 89-68 (and then subsequently lost to Kentucky). Greg Byrne was no longer the director of athletics for the Wildcats, but he sure was paying attention.

Alabama has been in the NCAA just once since 2012. In 2018, it was the No. 9 seed in the East and knocked off Virginia Tech 86-83, before getting routed by Villanova, which went on to win the whole thing.

Finally, statistically, Alabama is third in the SEC in scoring margin, first in offensive rebounding and first in steals. Here's the combination to keep an eye on, the Crimson Tide is second in three-point shooting (barely edged by Florida) and first in three-point defense.

That's a winning combination this time of year along with with good guard play, outstanding defense and good coaching.

So what can we expect out of Alabama in the postseason? Honestly, a lot even though there's kind of feeling that Oats is playing with house money since it's been so long since the Crimson Tide has had Final Four potential.

If the shooters get hot, this is a team that will be very, very tough to knock out of either tournament.

