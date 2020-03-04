All Things Bama Podcast: SI NFL Draft Analyst Kevin Hanson Updates Status of Tide Players After Combine

On the newest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated's NFL draft analyst Kevin Hanson.

Martin and Hanson recap the combine, update the draft status of former University of Alabama players, and Hanson reveals where each player is headed in his latest mock draft.

Per the Huddle Report, Hanson's mock drafts are the most accurate out of 101 different draft analyst across the last five years. In 2019, he had the second most accurate, while in 2015, he had the most accurate.

The 101 different draft analysts include NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, among others.

During the show, Hanson discusses if Jedrick Wills Jr. will be the first offensive tackle selected and what the ceiling is for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hanson also gives the one Crimson Tide player he is most concerned about and the one that is the most underrated.

