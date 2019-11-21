Barrett Jones Talks Impact of Tua Tagovailoa's Injury, CFP Rankings, and More on the All Things Bama Podcast

On this week's episode of All Things Bama, former Alabama offensive linemen and current ESPN Radio Analyst, Barrett Jones, talks about the injury to Tua Tagovailoa, what needs to happen for the Crimson Tide to make the playoffs, and what the team will look like under Mac Jones moving forward.

Jones' segment starts at the 27:17 mark.

For the first part of the show, Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell discuss the start to the season for Crimson Tide men's basketball. They give early assessments and preview next week's games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

