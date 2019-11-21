Bama Central
Barrett Jones Talks Impact of Tua Tagovailoa's Injury, CFP Rankings, and More on the All Things Bama Podcast

Tyler Martin

On this week's episode of All Things Bama, former Alabama offensive linemen and current ESPN Radio Analyst, Barrett Jones, talks about the injury to Tua Tagovailoa, what needs to happen for the Crimson Tide to make the playoffs, and what the team will look like under Mac Jones moving forward. 

Jones' segment starts at the 27:17 mark. 

For the first part of the show, Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell discuss the start to the season for Crimson Tide men's basketball. They give early assessments and preview next week's games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. 

Fans can listen to All Things Bama on Spotify, Google Podcast, Anchor, and Soundcloud. 

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama long snapper Carson Tinker visited Tua Tagovailoa in the hospital today, and shared…

0
Cary L. Clark

From @RTRNews: NFL #BuiltByAlabama *RUSHING LEADERS Josh Jacobs (4th) Derrick Henry (9th) Mark…

0
Cary L. Clark

Alabama senior safety Jared Mayden has accepted an invitation to play in the January 25 Senior Bowl…

0
Christopher Walsh

For those of you who saw the photo intern get run over by a Georgia player last week:

0
Christopher Walsh

Statement from the Tagovailoa Family “We would like to thank all of the Alabama family and…

0
Christopher Walsh

Alabama gave the players off Sunday, and there's no practice today (Monday). That's not especially…

0
Christopher Walsh

How's this for a take?

0
Christopher Walsh

Two things real quick: 1) Yes, we were under attack by a streaming service today. We apologize for…

0
Christopher Walsh

Just want to make sure everyone saw this ... …

0
Tyler Martin

Five-star forward Isaiah Jackson commits to Kentucky. Alabama was one of the final three schools…

0