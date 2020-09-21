How Alabama Fans and Everyone Else Should Approach the 2020 Season: Don't Assume Anything

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The weirdest, most unconventional season that anyone can remember is about to ramp up with the Southeastern Conference entering the fray known as the 2020 college football season this weekend.

Even though October is right around the corner, we're still not even sure who's in and who's out yet. The Big Ten just released its third official schedule. The Pac-12 is still thinking about an Oct. 31 or Nov. 7 return.