5 Former Alabama Players to Play, and 5 to Avoid During Week 14 NFL Fantasy Football

The playoffs aren't the time to play personal favorites in fantasy football, even if it is a former Crimson Tide quarterback

Week 14 of the NFL season almost universally means playoffs in fantasy football which is not the time to be sentimental about your starters, especially if there's some money at stake.

Hey, we get it. Your favorite player might be the guy who helped get you into your league's postseason. The key to surviving and advancing is to focus on the numbers, not necessarily the name on the jersey.

With that in mind, here are five former Crimson Tide players to make sure are in your lineup this week, and five it may be best to quietly root from afar.

Make Sure to Play

1. Derrick Henry: Might be the best player to start in all of fantasy this week. Period.

2. Julio Jones: Keep an eye on his hamstring injury, which has been keeping Jones out of practices, but he's overdue for a big game and the Chargers are really struggling.

3. Calvin Ridley: Yes, we like both Falcons wide receivers this week. Ridley has been that good, and that consistent this season, and the Chargers have been that bad at trying to stop wide receivers.

4. Kenyan Drake: The Arizona running back was originally higher on this list, only to be listed as limited on the team's injury report Thursday due to a hip issue. Drake could really do some damage against the Giants if he's able to go.

5. Amari Cooper: A lot of receivers seriously regress when the starting quarterback suffers a significant injury, but Andy Dalton seems to have no trouble getting him the ball. With the Cowboys facing Dalton's former team, Cooper might benefit big-time.

Too Risky To Start

1. Jalen Hurts: We really hope his first pro start goes as well as possible, but the Eagles didn't do him any favors by throwing out there against the Saints.

2. Tua Tagovailoa: He may be 4-1, but the Chiefs aren't a good matchup for the Dolphins.

3. Josh Jacobs: The Raiders' running back missed last week against the Jets and remains limited by an ankle injury. If he plays the Colts are going to key on him, and have been solid against the run this season.

4. Jerry Jeudy: It looks like he's hitting the rookie wall, which is pretty normal, especially as the physical toll of the season mounts. Combined with Denver's quarterback problems Jeudy hasn't done much of late, while the Panthers' defense has improved.

5. Mark Ingram II. We hate running backs by committee. This would have been Damien Harris if the Patriots didn't play Thursday night because Sony Michel has started cutting into his carries and Cam Newton won't throw him the ball.

