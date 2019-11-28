All Things Bama Podcast: Christopher Walsh and Tyler Martin Break Down the Iron Bowl

Happy Thanksgiving from the All Things Bama Podcast!

On this week's All Things Bama, Christopher Walsh joins Tyler Martin talk favorite Thanksgiving dishes, the Iron Bowl, and the College Football Playoff.

There are so many storylines building up to this year's version of the big game. Does Alabama need to win impressively to make the playoffs? How will Mac Jones perform the hostile environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium? Can the Crimson Tide stop the Tigers' rushing attack?

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Some previous episodes are also available on Soundcloud.