Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Citrus Bowl Breakdown Plus All-Decade Moments and Players

Tyler Martin

Host Tyler Martin and Christopher Walsh break down the Crimson Tide's bowl matchup with the Michigan Wolverines and Walsh gives insight into BamaCentral's selections for best moments and players over the last decade.

Can Michigan stop Alabama's offense? How motivated will Alabama be? Will Alabama's defense be on a mission to prove a statement? What are Alabama's greatest moments of the decade? Who is the Crimson Tide's best quarterback in the last 10 year span? All of these questions and more are discussed on this week's episode of All Things Bama.

The show is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor.  

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Christopher Walsh

Alabama made it to Orlando ...

Christopher Walsh

John Hannah named to ESPN’s All-Time All-American Team. Derrick Thomas and Cornelius Bennett…

Cary L. Clark

Merry Christmas everyone!

Christopher Walsh

This is just absolutely stunning: ESPN’s Edward Aschoff died today. He was 34.

John Garcia Jr

Top remaining in-state offensive tackle Brady Ward on Alabama recruiting him further: "I don't…

Cary L. Clark

Dylan Moses stated on Instagram that he will announce his decision to return or go pro after the…

Cary L. Clark

Someone smarter than me (which is most of you) help me understand what former Bama player Josh…

Christopher Walsh

SEC Football Leaving CBS After 2023, Likely For ESPN/ABC

Christopher Walsh

Linebacker Joshua McMillon posted the following on Facebook: “I was also granted a medical shirt…

Christopher Walsh

LSU’s Orgeron wins 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award