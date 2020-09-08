Dealing with Coronavirus, Other Issues, Already Causing Separation in SEC

While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have been on a steady decline in Tuscaloosa, it’s been a different story on campus. The university had another 872 cases last week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3), bringing its total to 2,047 since classes began on Aug. 19.

While there’s been a decline in daily averages, the Labor Day weekend numbers will go a long way in determining the school’s approach for the start of the season and October.