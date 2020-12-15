Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Top 5: Week 14

Alabama's former players had such a good week in the NFL that a 100-yard performance couldn't crack our top five

This week we need to open with an apology.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley reached a milestone on Sunday, when he had eight receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 loss in Los Angles to the Chargers.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury he went over the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his career, as Ridley has 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, he's not in our top five for Week 14, as numerous Crimson Tide players stepped it up, including at a bit of a different position for Alabama alumni: Quarterback.

5] Da'Ron Payne, DL, Washington

Tallied five tackles, a sack, a hurry, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, plus a pass defended against the 49ers.

4] Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

In just his sixth start, the rookie notched his first 300-yard passing game while trying to lead the Dolphins to a comeback win. He had his first rushing touchdown and interception as the Chiefs held on for a 33-27 victory.

3] Levi Wallace, CB, Bills

Three passes defended and an interception and Buffalo pulled off a big win against Pittsburgh.

2] Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

He was 17-for-30 for 167 yards and one passing touchdown, plus also ran for 106 yards against the Saints' top-rated defense.

It would take a lot for someone to top that, but someone did.

1] Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

Had 215 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the process, he set the NFL record with four career games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jim Brown﻿, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson each had three such games during their amazing careers.

Finally, we want to give a shout out to Jonathan Allen, Bradley Bozeman and Dalvin Tomlinson, who were all nominated by their teams for the prestigious 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Some consider the league's highest honor.

