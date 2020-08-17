Leadership May Be More Important Than Ever For 2020 Alabama Football Team

Would you want to be the one to tell Najee Harris that he won't have a chance to become Alabama's all-time rushing leader because you ignored protocol, contracted the coronavirus and unwittingly gave it to teammates?

Or cost Dylan Moses a chance to play another game at Bryant-Denny Stadium after coming back from a knee injury?

Never mind possibly costing Alabama a chance to play for another conference or national championship, how about getting the coaches sick because of your negligence?

There's a lot going on with the Alabama football team, and like with everyone else emotions are heightened.

Even though the Southeastern Conference will open fall camps today, and the 10-game league-only schedule will be released this evening, the college football season is still at a highly precarious state.

So they've been talking about it over at the Mal Moore Athletic Complex since players were allowed back into team facilities last month — A lot.

You know the veterans get it, at least for the most part. They also have the most on the line.

But when it comes to leadership, this year's Crimson Tide will have to be next level of Alabama is going to even play, never mind be successful.

"We came together as a team and we all talked about, we’ve got like 12 weeks basically or maybe more, we don’t know yet, 12 weeks of just like giving up, or not really giving up but really just trying to be safe, really over-safe of like wearing a mask when you’re around out in public, wearing a mask going to parties," Harris said. "When you’re hanging out with people, just make sure you guys are being safe with it.

"We try to tell them don’t go to parties, but like it’s kind of hard to tell somebody not to go to a party in college."

At nowhere was this more on display than in Tuscaloosa this past weekend.

Sunday was sorority bid day with the Greek system, which is traditionally a very festive afternoon on campus (especially with students having moved in and having no classes until at least Wednesday). Tuscaloosa bars were open, and even though they made a point to follow protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, what happened outside ended up drawing national attention.

It began with offensive lineman Chris Owens.

Athletic director Greg Byrne subsequently expressed his disappointment, followed by Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox, who didn't even try and hide his frustration.

This also came on the heels of NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline's eyebrow-raising CNN interview on Saturday night.

"Right now, if testing in the U.S. stays the way it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports," Hainline said.



He added: "We're not in a place today where we could safely play sports."

It's pretty simple logic that the more outbreaks on campuses, the greater the chance the coronavirus can spread to a team, and the chances of not playing college football grow.

Opinions are already all over the place about whether or not the sport can pull this off.

The NHL and NBA are successfully finishing their 2019-20 seasons, while Major League Baseball is struggling along. NFL teams are in the middle of training camp, which usually is sort of like being in a bubble for a couple of weeks, but then the players get to go home.

Having students on campus for classes, and socializing, has been highlighted as a potentially huge problem for any sport, but especially football considering the numbers involved.

Another is what happens when players get some down time away from campus. Oklahoma just gave its players a week off, and when they returned nine tested positive. The Sooners had previously reported only one positive case since July 1.

Nick Saban told EPSN last week: "Players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home. We have around a two percent positive ratio on our team since the Fourth of the July. It's a lot higher than that in society. We act like these guys can't get this unless they play football. They can get it anywhere, whether they're in a bar or just hanging out."

Consequently, the players are being tested three times a week. Their temperatures are being checked every day. Wearing a mask is emphasized, especially when out of the building.

Harris said new air systems to kill germs have been installed, and Saban's brought in speakers to educate the players and answer their questions.

But we all know that those kinds of messages usually sink in better, and last longer, when they come from a peer.

If Alabama's leadership on the team isn't up to the task, the Crimson Tide has no shot at getting through the next five months.

Fortunately, the leadership on this team looks like it could be very good.

"Me personally, I don't really go anywhere anymore," redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones said. "So I'm just here and at my house. So I mean, I get it that some young guys on our team might be going to class or going around, but we've made it pretty clear that we want them to practice social distancing, wearing their masks is huge, because if you are with somebody that has the virus, and you don't have your mask that you're going to be held for 14 days, but if you get the virus you're gonna be out for nine days.

"So either way, just gotta be really safe."

Leadership per position group

Saban is big on veteran players taking ownership of their position group. With this year's team it's pretty easy to see who that might be.

Quarterbacks: Jones.

Running backs: Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.

Wide receivers: DeVonta Smith was voted a team captain last year.

Offensive line: Alex Leatherwood wrote the Black Lives Matter script for the video the team put together.

Tight ends: Miller Forristall.

Defensive line: LaBryan Ray.

Linebackers: Dylan Moses.

Secondary: Patrick Surtain II.

The Crimson Tide always has a team leadership committee made up of veteran players. You're probably looking at the majority of those who currently make it up. Owens and Joshua McMillon might be on it as well.

Collectively, they're the key to the Crimson Tide playing in 2020.

Life in a Bubble

A few weeks into the NBA restart, commissioner Adam Silver spoke to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated about the most challenging season in history.

So far, the bubble has been a success.

"It’s better than what we had envisioned," he said. "Players have taken to it in a more spirited way than we thought they would. We knew that this would require enormous sacrifice on everyone’s part, but I think that what is hard to calibrate—and this maybe goes to my experience when I first came into the arena—is the human emotion that comes with being around other people. And I think everyone realized they missed it more than they even understood."

But Silver is well aware that the NBA isn't close to the finish line and a lot can still happen. There's still two more months to go before the potential finals.

"It has ebbed and flowed," he said of his confidence. "I mean, there have been moments of great optimism, and there have been moments of despair. And I’d say even now, my confidence still ebbs and flows."

And he has the advantage of quarantined environment (albeit spread out over four hotels and three arenas, with some 1,500 people moving around in it).

Check out Silver's Q & A for a little more perspective of what college football is attempting to accomplish.

Did you notice?

