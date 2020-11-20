Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 11: Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Josh Jacobs

The Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Raiders, a rivalry being played for the first time in Las Vegas, is an interesting matchup because is being viewed by many as a test to see if the home team is for real.

While the reigning Super Bowl champions are cruising along at 8-1, the Raiders are 6-3 and looking like a playoff team. A win by Las Vegas would make the AFC West a tight race, but a loss would but lock up the division title and high playoff seeding for Kansas City.