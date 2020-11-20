SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 11: Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Josh Jacobs

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Raiders, a rivalry being played for the first time in Las Vegas, is an interesting matchup because is being viewed by many as a test to see if the home team is for real. 

While the reigning Super Bowl champions are cruising along at 8-1, the Raiders are 6-3 and looking like a playoff team. A win by Las Vegas would make the AFC West a tight race, but a loss would but lock up the division title and high playoff seeding for Kansas City. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

BamaCentral+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pitt and Virginia Tech will be wearing masks during game

https://twitter.com/PantherLair/status/1329845730098425857

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The "Closing" Lineup (Basketball)

Cary L. Clark

Rashaan Evans visited two Middle Tennessee classrooms

https://www.wkrn.com/community/take-a-titan-2-school/take-a-titan-2-school-rashaan-evans-visits-2-middle-tennessee-classrooms/

Christopher Walsh

Alabama signee Langston Wilson dunk

https://twitter.com/overtime/status/1329832486659092480?s=21

Tyler Martin

Troy coach Chip Lindsey tests positive

Christopher Walsh

Georgia Hall of Famer Jake Scott died

Christopher Walsh

Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer tests positive for COVID-19

https://twitter.com/phillipfulmer/status/1329806011356434432?s=21

Christopher Walsh

Xavian Sorey commitment date

Tyler Martin

Phillip Fulmer has COVID-19

https://twitter.com/phillipfulmer/status/1329806011356434432?s=20

Tyler Martin

Updated odds to win conference titles

Christopher Walsh