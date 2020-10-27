SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Eddie Jackson Tops a Rough Weekend

Christopher Walsh

Injuries were a common theme for former Alabama players in the NFL this week as Washington safety Landon Collins could be out for the season after suffering what is believed to be an Achilles injury, and Arizona running back Kenyan Drake will likely be out for a few weeks with a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle.

It wasn't his best day, but Henry still had 20 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

BamaCentral+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CollegeGameday is reportedly going someplace REALLY new ...

Christopher Walsh

Star RB Kylin Hill done at Miss State

https://twitter.com/rossdellenger/status/1321139000137187328?s=21

Tyler Martin

David Pollack says Alabama can't win a national title without Waddle

Tyler Martin

Check out this in-state recruiting edit for Alabama commits

https://twitter.com/AnquinBarnes/status/1321138315752591361?s=20

Tyler Martin

SEC fines Lane Kiffin

Christopher Walsh

Kenyan Drake sidelined for a couple of weeks

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1320828185605537793?s=20

Tyler Martin

Zeta strengthens into hurricane

Christopher Walsh

WR Rotation

Cary L. Clark

Opening lines for Week 9 of college football season

Christopher Walsh

Report: Antonio Alfano battling epilepsy

https://www.buffzone.com/2020/10/24/cu-buffs-antonio-alfano-battling-epilepsy/

Christopher Walsh