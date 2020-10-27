Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Eddie Jackson Tops a Rough Weekend
Christopher Walsh
Injuries were a common theme for former Alabama players in the NFL this week as Washington safety Landon Collins could be out for the season after suffering what is believed to be an Achilles injury, and Arizona running back Kenyan Drake will likely be out for a few weeks with a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle.
It wasn't his best day, but Henry still had 20 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.