Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 13

Only one former Alabama player had a touchdown reception over the weekend, but they're calling in another Miracle in the Meadowlands

For the second straight week the NFL week has gone beyond the traditional Monday night finale, so with apologies to the Ravens and Cowboys we're doing our Week 13 top five without them.

Last week, it was the Ravens and Steelers playing Wednesday. Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had seven tackles and one pass broken up, while defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs had five tackles, and J.C. Hassenauer made the surprise start at center after a teammate was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Another player we want to give a shout out to is Jalen Hurts. Sure he had thee sacks and an interception as the Eagles continued to struggle. But the quarterback had his first career touchdown pass and was 5-for-12 for 109 yards to go with five carries for 29 rushing yards.

Here's the top five:

5] Mack Wilson, LB, Browns

Wilson was a force for the Browns against the Titans, with six tackles including one for a loss.

4] Quinnen Williams, DL, Jets

He had four tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries.

3] Kareem Jackson, S, Broncos

Denver didn't have an answer for tight end Travis Kelce in a 22-16 loss to the Chiefs, but Jackson did his part with 10 tackles and a pass defended.

2] Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

He passed for a career-high 296 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over Cincinnati. He's 4-1 as a starter.

1] Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders

Three catches for 84 yards including the 46-yard game-winning touchdown when the Jets inexplicably decided to blitz on the final play.

Top 5 Alabama Players in the NFL will appear every Tuesday on BamaCentral, and also as part of The Jay Barker Show.