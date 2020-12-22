Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 15

Numerous former Alabama offensive players were like stars in the sky during Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season, including a pair of quarterbacks

While numerous former Alabama offensive players had big games during Week 15 of the NFL season, some defensive players need to be recognized for their efforts as well.

This week's honorable mentions:

• Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had four tackles and a sack before leaving the game against the Rams with a head injury.

• Defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne had his first interception against the Seahawks.

• Defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marlon Humphrey and Eddie Jackson were all credited with seven tackles in their respective games, while Kareem Jackson had nine.

5] Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Tallied 114 yards from scrimmage (76 rushing, 38 receiving), including a rushing touchdown against the Chargers.

4] Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Threw for 145 yards, ran in two touchdowns and helped the Dolphins knock the Patriots out of playoff contention.

3] Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

Celebrated his birthday with 10 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in a loss against the Buccaneers.

2] Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Granted, he wasn't able to lead Philadelphia to a win against the Cardinals, but he threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 63 yards and another score.

1] Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

Did you see that stiff-arm against the Lions? He also had 24 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Check out out weekly tracker of Alabama players in the NFL, plus our elaborate database of former Crimson Tide players.

