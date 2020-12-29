Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 16

Although a lot of former Alabama players had a rough week while trying to lead their teams into the playoffs, many still had standout performances

It wasn't the greatest holiday week for former Alabama players in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa got pulled. Derrick Henry finished with 98 rushing yards, two shy of tying Barry Sanders for the most consecutive 100-yard road games in league history.

And much more serious, Bills running back T.J. Yeldon tested positive for the coronavirus. We hope that he's OK, and has a swift recovery.

Nevertheless we have some people who need to be mentioned as honorable mentions for this week's top five among former Crimson Tide players:

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had eight tackles against the Colts

Xavier McKinney had the same number for the Giants against the Ravens

Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was credited with seven tackles and a hurry

Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed notched two sacks

Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett had five tackles and broke up two passes.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs picked off a former teammate.

More on those final two in a moment ...

5] Irv Smith Jr., TE, Vikings

Had six receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.

4] Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens

With Averett at the other corner spot, Humphrey had a team-high six tackles and broke up three passes.

There's also the annual Humphrey family Christmas card:

3] Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

He threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 yards, but also had three turnovers as Philadelphia lost at Dallas.

Speaking of which ..

2] Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

He had four receptions for 121 yards, putting him over 1,000 for the season.

1] Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

Had five catches for 130 yards, giving him 82 receptions for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He's only the seventh player in NFL history to have 200-plus receptions for 3,000-plus yards and 26-plus touchdowns during his first three seasons.

Check out out weekly tracker of Alabama players in the NFL, plus our elaborate database of former Crimson Tide players.

Top 5 Alabama Players in the NFL will appear every Tuesday on BamaCentral, and also as part of The Jay Barker Show.