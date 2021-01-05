All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 17

Derrick Henry led the NFL with 2,027 rushing yards and was the eighth player to top 2,000 yards in a season
The 2020 NFL regular season wrapped up over the weekend, and like usual former Alabama Crimson Tide players didn't disappoint. 

They probably did better than most realized. 

Here's the top five for the final time this season: 

5] Bradley Bozeman/D.J. Fluker, OL, Ravens 

The Ravens rushed for a whopping 404 yards, in a must-win situation to make the playoffs.  

4] Jonathan Allen, DL, Washington

Had six tackles to help lead his team into the playoffs.

3] Xavier McKinney, S, Giants

Had eight tackles and his first career interception, plus another pick that was nullified by a penalty.  

2] Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

Jeudy finished his rookie year with five catches for 140 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown. 

1] Derrick Henry, RB, Titans 

Henry ran for a career-high 250 yds, and finished the season with 2,027 yards on the ground, 5th most in NFL history. It's his second straight rushing title.  

Top 5 Alabama Players in the NFL will appear every Tuesday on BamaCentral, and also as part of The Jay Barker Show.

