Fantasy Football Week 15: Derrick Henry's Finish Could Win Decide Your League Title

Everything you need for Week 15 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

If you're lucky enough to have former Alabama running back Derrick Henry on your fantasy team, you might be in an ideal spot.

The big concern this time of year is that coaches will often give their players some extra rest to get ready for the playoffs. It would especially make sense for a running back, only is closing in on a big-time historical milestone that may result in his getting the ball more over the next couple of weeks.

Henry leads the league with 1,532 rushing yards, and needs 468 yards, or 156 per game, against the Lions, Packers and Texans, to join the 2,000-yard club. There are only seven players in history who have accomplished it: O.J. Simpson (1973), Eric Dickerson (1984), Barry Sanders (1997), Terrell Davis (1998), Jamal Lewis (2003), Chris Johnson (2009), and Adrian Peterson (2012).

Detroit is 29th in the league against the run, and the Texans are 31st. The Packers are 11th, but have already clinched their division.

Last week, Henry rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history with four career games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

With a rushing touchdown on Sunday against the Lions, Henry – who led the NFL with 1,550 rushing yards and had 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019 – can become the fourth player in league history with at least 1,500 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

You many recognize the player topping that list:

Shaun Alexander, Seattle, 2004-05

Terrell Davis, Denver, 1997-98

Larry Johnson, Kansas City, 2005-06

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

Please note: SI Fantasy+ subscribers can customize their weekly rankings with their specific league settings & scoring (select Customize More above the rankings list). If you haven't yet joined, subscribe now.

Michael Fabiano

Season-Long Articles

Looking for this week's DFS & Gambling hub?

More Tools

➕ = SI Fantasy+ subscription required.