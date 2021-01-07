Nick Saban's Big-Game Success and the Process Both Started Against No. 1 Ohio State in 1988

All Things CW looks at which player will benefit the most of Jaylen Waddle can play against Ohio State, the biggest matchup in the National Championship Game, and the real impact of Justin Fields' injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It really all began against Ohio State ...

Nick Saban's first head coaching job was at Toledo in 1990, but his first Power 5 job was at Michigan State (1995-99), where he had also been the defensive coordinator/secondary coach (1983-87).

Saban led MSU to a 34-24-1 (.585) record overall, including a 23-15-1 conference record.

However, the game that really put Saban on the map was Ohio State in 1998, when the No. 1 Buckeyes lost at home, 28-24.

The Spartans scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to pull off the win.

"There’s certain games that you play, whether you’re an assistant coach or a head coach, that you always seem to remember and obviously them being No. 1 in the country and us being kind of a .500 team going into Ohio State late in the year and get behind in the game the way that we did, like 17-7 or something, maybe 17-3, and our guys just kept playing in the game and made a lot of plays and came back in the game and won," Saban said in 2018. "You never forget that. That’s one that will stick with you for a long time.

The key to the game was Michigan State taking advantage of five turnovers, with the momentum turning when Craig Jarrett's 34-yard, line-drive kick hit a Buckeye, and the Spartans recovered the free ball near midfield.

Five plays later, Spartans quarterback Bill Burke threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Lavaile Richardson as Michigan State pulled to within 24-15 with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. Burke finished the game with 326 passing yards.

OSU fumbled on its next possession, leading to a field goal. Michigan State took its first lead early in the fourth quarter when Sedrick Irvin capped a 92-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

It was the breakthrough game for linebacker Julian Peterson. Upon replacing injured starter Robaire Smith in the first quarter, Peterson notched a sack, forced two fumbles and had nine tackles.

"We were all in the zone," Peterson told Sports Illustrated. "We knew that if we played 60 minutes, we could beat the Number 1 team in the country."

The final points also came of a turnover, as Josh Shaw's 22-yard fumble return to the Ohio State 18 set up Edinger's school record-tying fifth field goal, this time from 42 yards out.

"I think it was a big win for the players. We’d been having a little up-and-down year. I think it did a lot to grow the confidence of the team and certainly our confidence as a coaching staff, to be able to play and compete against really good teams. I think that had something to do with us being able to continue to build the program there."

Saban credits the game with the start of "The Process," of having players focus on each and every play for 60 minutes — not the results, but what it takes to get the results.

While the game cost Ohio State a shot at the national championship (won by Tennessee, the 11-1 Buckeyes finished No. 2 in the polls), the outcome obviously had an even bigger impact on Saban. He's since won six national titles.

It was also the first of seven times his team has knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation. That's the most of any coach in college football history, and by a wide margin.

The real Justin Fields issue

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had an amazing game against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semifinal, completing 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns, but took an extremely hard hit that could theoretically impact the National Championship Game.

The Buckeyes aren't saying much about his injury, primarily because they don't have to, or even if it's to his ribs, kidney area, hip, or a combination of all three. Fields told reporters that he didn't get a diagnosis, but received more than one shot in the sideline medical tent before returning to the game.

If he did hurt his ribs, Alabama's 2009 title game against Texas might serve as an indication to his availability and potential effectiveness — but not because of Texas quarterback Colt McCoy got knocked out of the game on what appeared to be a run-of-the-mill (if there was such a thing) hit by Marcell Dareus.

Greg McElroy played the game with injured rubs, suffered a month previous against Florida in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama was so concerned that AJ McCarron nearly lost his redshirt.

Fans easily remember that both Mark Ingram II and Trent Richardson had 100-yard rushing days in the 37-21 victory, but what most have forgotten was that McElroy only attempted 11 passes.

One has to think Fields will wear extra protection and his status will also directly influence the play-calling.

A great myth about facing Saban's defense is the belief that it's especially vulnerable to quarterbacks who can run. It's not. It's an issue for any defense. If anything, the Crimson Tide has gotten better in this area with faster linebackers, with Dylan Moses, Christian Harris, Chris Allen and Will Anderson Jr. having combined to make 19 sacks and 36 tackles for a loss.

Nevertheless, Notre Dame's Ian Book had the most rushing yards of any quarterback Alabama faced this season with 55. The only other one to finish with more than 20 rushing yards was Matt Corral of Ole Miss with 40.

Fields still had eight carries for 42 yards against the Tigers, and for the season has 316 yards on 75 attempts (including 104 yards against Michigan State) and five touchdowns in just seven games.

But on paper this is a much tougher matchup for him, even if he was full strength. Usually Alabama likes to play contain, but expect defensive coordinator Pete Golding to go after Fields early if for no other reason than to test what Fields can do.

Watch out of the other guy

Alabama having Jalen Waddle back in any capacity would obviously be huge for the Crimson Tide. His speed element alone would stretch the defense and make the Buckeyes respect the deep ball even more.

But the player his return would probably help the most is John Metchie III.

Although Waddle and Devonta Smith were obviously options 1 and 1A in the passing game before Waddle got hurt on the opening kickoff at Tennessee, Metchie was the one Jones looked to the most on third downs early in the season.

His best game was against Texas A&M with five catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Going into the game he had just six career receptions. Jones connecting with the sophomore for a 78-yard touchdown on Alabama’s third play set the tone, especially after Texas A&M drove to the red zone and missed a field goal.

Alabama players averaged 10.85 yards after the catch in that game, and that was before tight end Jahleel Billingsley had a reception this season. That's a lot of effective weapons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has to dial up.

Tide-bits

• Saban is a combined 31-17-1 (.643) in 49 career games against Big Ten opponents. That record includes a 23-15-1 mark at Michigan State, a 1-1 record at LSU and a 7-1 record while at Alabama. Of course the one loss was in 2014, during the first year of the College Football Playoff.

• Saban was an assistant coach for Ohio State in 1980-81, overseeing the defensive backs. Under Earle Bruce, the Buckeyes finished 9-3 both years. He also coached at Toledo, but for years the state was part of his recruiting territory. "I think Ohio is one of the great states in the United States when it comes to football, football tradition, really good high school football, lots of good football players. There's still a lot of places in Ohio where the school is sort of the center of the community and there's a lot of great support and fans for football programs," Saban said. "They've certainly produced from a high school level a tremendous number of very, very good players. Ohio State has always had great tradition in terms of the success that they've had on the field, and having had the opportunity to work there a few years, I kind of understand that tradition very well."

• The key matchup in Monday's National Championship Game is Alabama's offensive line without center Landon Dickerson against Ohio State's defensive line and front seven. If the defensive tackles can get a push and harass quarterback Mac Jones it'll greatly impact the Alabama offense, plus the Buckeyes are second nationally agains the run by averaging 89.1 yards (seven games). However, in the eight games Alabama has played a Big Ten opponent under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide's top running back has averaged 113.13 yards, and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. Only three times did he fail to reach 100 yards, the two blowouts wins against Michigan State (38-0 and 49-7) and the Ohio State game that turned into a shootout. Derrick Henry as a sophomore finished with 95 rushing yards and one touchdown. Also of note, senior running back Najee Harris topped 100 rushing yards in every game he had at least 21 carries this season.

