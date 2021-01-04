Alabama Coaching Tracker: Offensive Coordinator

Nick Saban has to find a new offensive coordinator to replace Steve Sarkisian, but first has Crimson Tide has a National Championship Game

Nick Saban knowns a few things about hiring an offensive coordinator, and dealing with an outgoing coach while preparing for a national championship.

Steve Sarkisian will stay on to help the Crimson Tide against Ohio State in the National Championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Jan. 11, but then he takes over his new job as head coach at Texas.

While he's beginning to put together a new staff with the Longhorns, Saban will be thinking about potential replacements.

To take a couple of cues from previous situations, when the Crimson Tide was in the College Football Playoff in 2017, Jeremy Pruitt was hired as Tennessee's head head after the SEC Championship Game.

Saban quickly hired Pete Golding for an undisclosed position, and had him around for the playoff games as an observer. Tosh Lupoi was eventually promoted as defensive coordinator, but Golding quickly took over the play-calling during the 2018 season.

"We'll address the other staff issues when we get finished playing," Saban said before facing Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. "I don't have time right now to do a search, get ready for this game, recruit, have an early signing date and try to hire coaches, too. There's just not enough time in the day."

In 2018, Maryland hired Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley the same week he was name the winner of the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach. The move was announced Dec. 4, three days after Alabama defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

After the season ended with a thud in the National Championship Game, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis departed for Michigan and Dan Enos, who appeared to be in line to be promoted, abruptly left to be Miami's offensive coordinator.

When the Atlanta Falcons made some coaching changes in January 2019, Saban hired Sarkisian, who reportedly turned the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals.

With the NFL regular season having wrapped up Sunday, a lot of coaches on the move this week.

Consequently, we're going to cautious with this tracker. Coaching searches are often fluid, and speculation can be little more than that, just someone speculating or an agent trying to get his client some attention.

Names Linked to Alabama OC Opening

Major Applewhite: He's had the job before in 2007, and spent the past two seasons as a Crimson Tide analyst, but was recently announced as the new offensive coordinator at South Alabama (after was reportedly heading to Arkansas State for the same role under Butch Jones). The former Houston head coach was 15-11 over two-plus seasons. He's also been the offensive coordinator at Rice (2006), and was an assistant for Mack Brown at Texas for six seasons.

Adam Gase: Entering the Saban coaching rehab program may be appealing to Gase, who was the head coach of the Dolphins (2016-18) and Jets (2019-20). Loyalty is huge to Saban. Gase began his coaching career under him at Michigan State, and then followed him to LSU in 2000. Gase began his career as a defensive coach, but really made a name for himself as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, who set NFL record for points scored in 2013 and helped the team reach Super Bowl XLVIII.

Bill O'Brien: Saban prefers his coordinators to have NFL experience, and O'Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-20. There's no direct Saban tie, but O'Brien used to be a coach for his friend Bill Belichick. He rose within the New England Patriots from offensive assistant in 2007 to wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in 2011. O'Brien was the head coach at Penn State in 2012-13.

Speculation On Who Might Be Considered

Mike Bobo

Tom Herman

Chip Long

This story will be updated as necessary