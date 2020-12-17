Not Only Does Nick Saban Own the SEC, He's Been the League Dean for Five Seasons

All Things CW looks at SEC coaching changes since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, another reason why an eight-team playoff would be bad, and more Crimson Tide records are set to fall

Every few months or so we dust off a chart on coaching changes in the Southeastern Conference since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, and laugh a little while remembering the numerous predictions in 2007 about how he wouldn't stick around.

It turned out that he was the only one who did.

Last December, as part of BamaCentral's 10 biggest moments of the Crimson Tide's decade, No. 8 was Saban becoming the dean of SEC coaches.

He's had the status since, get this, 2016.

With Les Miles dismissed at LSU, every other SEC program had hired a new coach during the Saban era.

Most had already hired at least two, if not three since his introductory press conference, when Saban boldly stated: "We want to be a champion in everything that we do."

It sparked an unprecedented run that has exceeded everyone's wildest expectations, and continues because of one essential and indisputable fact: Saban hasn't left.

Now he's considered the most successful coach in college football history.

It reminds us of the famous quote by Auburn's Shug Jordan when LSU coach Charlie McLendon was fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant enough.

"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all."

SEC Coaching Changes During Saban Era (2007-)

Arkansas: Houston Nutt (1998-2007), Reggie Herring (interim 2007), Bobby Petrino (2008-11), John L. Smith (2012), Bret Bielema (2013-17), Paul Rhoads (interim 2017), Chad Morris (2017-19), Sam Pittman (2020).

Auburn: Tommy Tuberville (1999-2008), Gene Chizik (2009-12), Gus Malzahn (2013-2020), Kevin Steele (interim 2020).

Florida: Urban Meyer (2005-10), Will Muschamp (2011-14), D.J. Durkin (interim 2014), Jim McElwain (2015-17), Randy Shannon (interim 2017), Dan Mullen 2018-current).

Georgia: Mark Richt (2010-15), Kirby Smart (2016-current).

Kentucky: Rich Brooks (2003-09), Joker Phillips (2010-12), Mark Stoops (2013-current).

LSU: Les Miles (2005-16), Ed Orgeron (2016-current).

Ole Miss: Ed Orgeron (2005-07), Houston Nutt (2008-11), Hugh Freeze (2012-16), Matt Luke (2017-19), Lane Kiffin (2020).

Mississippi State: Sylvester Croom (2004-08), Dan Mullen (2009-17), Greg Knox (interim 2017), Joe Moorehead (2017-19), Mike Leach (2020).

Missouri: Gary Pinkel (2001-15), Barry Odom (2016-19), Eliah Drinkwitz (2020).

South Carolina: Steve Spurrier (2005-15), Shawn Elliott (interim 2015), Will Muschamp (2016-2020), Mike Bobo (interim 2020), Shane Beamer (2021).

Tennessee: Phillip Fulmer (1992-2008), Lane Kiffin (2009), Derek Dooley (2010-12), Jim Chaney (interim 2012), Butch Jones (2013-17), Brady Hoke (2017), Jeremy Pruitt (2018-current).

Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin (2012-17), Jeff Banks (interim 2017), Jimbo Fisher (2018-current).

Vanderbilt: Bobby Johnson (2002-09), Robbie Caldwell (2010), James Franklin (2011-13), Derek Mason (2014-2020), Todd Fitch (interim 2020).

Playoff Projection (8 teams)

As we've previously mentioned in this space, the expectation is that there will soon be a major push to expand the College Football Playoff, especially with the large financial hit the sport has taken this season.

Consequently, we've been keeping an eye on how an eight-team field, with each of the five major conferences having an automatic spot, would look. Following last week's games,

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Southern California

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Texas A&M

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Cincinnati

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 Iowa State

That's actually the same pairings as a week ago, which brings to light yet another issue with this proposed formula. Under the current format the selection committee is tasked with picking the four best teams for the semifinals.

With this eight-team field, two teams not in the top eight of the latest CFP rankings would be included, No. 9 Cincinnati and No. 13 Southern California. Would they really be more deserving than say, Georgia?

Regardless, the guess here is that the top four teams would all be huge favorites with these quarterfinals.

Updating Alabama's Records Chase

All month, All Things CW has been tracking how numerous Crimson Tide records are in jeopardy being broken even though Alabama has played a 10-game SEC-only schedule this season.

The latest:

TEAM RECORDS

The 2019 Crimson Tide set records in the following categories:

Points per game: Alabama is averaging 49.50 points per game. The team record is 47.2.

Passing yards: The 2020 team is averaging 347.7 yards per game. The record is 342.2.

Average gain per offensive play: Alabama is going at a 7.9 clip. The record is 7.9.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide is averaging 537.8 yards per game. The Alabama record, set in 2018, is 522.0 yards.

INDIVIDUAL

Alabama is scheduled to play at least two more games, and possibly three if it reaches the National Championship Game.

Completion percentage: The Alabama single-season mark, minimum 200 completions, is Greg McElroy at 70.9 percent in 2010. Tua Tagovailoa was on pace to top that last year at 71.4 percent, but only had 180 completions. Redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones is at 76.4 percent.

Career Completion percentage: Tagovailoa completed 69.3 percent of his passes at Alabama from 2017-19. Jones is at 72.8 percent.

Season passing yards: Tagovailoa threw for 3,966 yards in 2018. Jones is at 3,321. He's averaging 332.1 yards, and is on pace to break the record during Alabama's bowl/playoff game.

400-yard games: Jones has topped 400 yards three times this season, trying Tagovailoa's mark last season. The SEC record is four: Tim Couch (1998), Johnny Manziel (2013) and Joe Burrow (2019). He was pulled at LSU with 385.

Passer efficiency: Jones comfortably leads the NCAA in passing efficiency with a 203.9 rating, with Justin Fields of Ohio State second at 196.12 in just five games). Burrow set the record last year at 202.0.

Passer efficiency career: Jones has a career efficiency rating of 199.6. Tagovailoa set the career mark last year at 199.4. Jones would need 325 completions to qualify and he's at 319.

Single-season receptions: Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 83, while Amari Cooper holds the Alabama record of 124 (2014). Smith is averaging nearly 8.3 receptions per game, putting him on pace with three more games for 108.

Single-season receiving yards: Smith has 1,327 yards, while Cooper has the record at 1,727. At his current average of 132.7 yards per game he would accumulate 398 over three games, giving him 1,725.

Single-season touchdown receptions: Smith has 15. Cooper holds the record with 16.

Career receptions: Smith has 201, while Cooper had 228 catches from 2012-14. Smith is on pace for 226.

Career receiving yards: Smith is already second on the all-time list with 3,436 yards, and is closing fast on Cooper's 3,463.

Career 100-yard receiving games: Cooper holds the record with 14. Smith has six this season, and 11 for his career.

Career rushing yards: Alabama’s all-time rushing king is Henry with 3,591 yards from 2013-15. Senior running back Najee Harris has 3,461. He's averaging 108.4 rushing yards per game this season, which means he's on pace to break the record during Alabama's bowl/College Football Playoff game.

Single-season rushing touchdowns: Harris has 22. With three additional games is on pace for 28.6. Henry had 28 in 2015.

Career rushing touchdowns: Harris already has a piece of the record with 42. Mark Ingram II (2008-10) and Henry share the Crimson Tide record of 42, one ahead of Shaun Alexander (1996-99).

Among records that have already fallen:

• Jones set the Alabama mark for most consecutive completions with 19 during the Oct. 17 game against Georgia and at Tennessee a week later.

• His four passing touchdowns of 85 yards or more set an Alabama career record.

• Smith set both the Alabama and SEC record with his 32nd career touchdown reception during the second quarter of the Kentucky game on Nov. 21. He's added to that total, and has 38 heading into the Arkansas game.

• Alabama has already extended its record for most consecutive 10-win seasons, now at 13.

• The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 at some point of every season since 2008.

• Alabama is the first team in SEC history to score 50-plus points against five conference opponents in one season.

