Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 6: Damien Harris
Christopher Walsh
After being limited during training camp by a hand injury, and beginning the season on the injured list, former Alabama running back Damien Harris had a grand season debut last week.
Making his first career start against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Harris notched his first 100-yard rushing game for New England, with 100 on 17 carries. With quarterback Cam Newton out, he was arguably the Patriots' biggest bright spot offensively.