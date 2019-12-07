Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Where is Nick Saban? Plus Alabama 2020 Commits Shine on Big Stage

Tyler Martin

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and some of his assistants have been all over the country this week visiting the Class of 2020 commits and other top targets that are still on the board. 

Here is a thread of where Saban has been in the past week: 

Crimson Tide commit and four-star ATH Kristian Story lead Lanett High School to an AHSAA 1A title over Mars Hill, 41-30, on Thursday. Story threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and added 110 yards along with two more scores on the ground. As a defensive back, he complied nine tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama. 

Five-star QB Bryce Young was named California's Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 4,123 yards and 52 touchdowns during his senior season. He also ran for 395 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. 

Three-star RB Kyle Edwards rushed for three touchdowns in Destrehan's 27-17 win over Haughton in the semifinals of the Louisiana state playoffs. 

Three-star offensive linemen Seth McLaughlin helped lead Buford to a 29-0 victory over Jones County in the Georgia state playoffs. McLaughlin and Buford will be playing in the GHSAA title game next Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Warner Robbins. 

Class of 2021 five-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer has named his final five schools: Alabama, Texas, Auburn, LSU, and Clemson. He was in on an unofficial visit last week to Auburn for the Iron Bowl. 

