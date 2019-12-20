Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. Breaks Down Alabama's Early National Signing Day

Tyler Martin

SI All-American Director John Garcia, Jr. and host Tyler Martin talk all things Early National Signing Day and more on the latest episode of All Things Bama. 

Who is the most underrated signee in this class? Who are the candidates to make an impact early? Who is still out there to sign in February? Is there anyway Alabama could catch Clemson for the consensus No. 1 class in the country? 

The show is available each week on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. 

