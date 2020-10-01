The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 76-80

It was fourth-and-1 and Derek Dooley thought he had nothing to lose. Alabama had just scored on its first possession of the second half and the Tennessee coach knew it might be his team’s last chance to keep from being overwhelmed by the momentum.

His quarterback had failed to execute a quick snap before the Crimson Tide could bring in its short-yardage package and Nick Saban was able to call time out to not only make the desired personnel changes but also to remind his players that the Volunteers liked to go with a quarterback sneak in that situation.