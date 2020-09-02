The Saban Top 100: Ranking the best Alabama players of the Nick Saban era, No. 96-100

The game that may have best demonstrated Trey DePriest’s importance to the Alabama defense was the 2014 season opener against West Virginia at the Georgia Dome.

DePriest didn’t play and his absence was noticeable. That’s not anything against interior linebackers Reggie Ragland and Reuben Foster, who were both making their first career starts while also being responsible for relaying the play calls in from the sideline, getting everyone lined up correctly, and …