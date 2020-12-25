All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

All Things Bama Podcast: 2021 Signing Class Superlatives Plus Breakdown of Crimson Tide's Newest Commits

This show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Merry Christmas! 

Host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. for a special edition of the All Things Bama Podcast. 

The two recap the Crimson Tide's 2021 early signing class and hand out class superlatives like biggest get, most underrated, earliest impact player, biggest miss and more. 

Martin and Garcia also dive into 2021 running back Camar Wheaton's game and what Alabama is getting with its latest verbal pledge. They also preview offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts' decision and if he might select the Crimson Tide. 

Is there anyway Ohio State can catch up to Alabama's No. 1 ranked class? Who might Alabama look to add in February? What about Terrion Arnold or J.T. Tuimoloau?

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time and, again, have a great holiday! 

Link to Apple Podcasts

koht
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: 2021 Signing Class Superlatives Plus Breakdown of Crimson Tide's Newest Commits

Nick Saban smiling
The Saban Files

A Final Look at the Saban Top 100, Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era

Crimson Tikes: The Creation of Alabama
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Creation of Alabama

Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sports Illustrated cover, December 25, 2017
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 25, 2020

Jalen Hurts
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 16

Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith vs Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Alabama Football's DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones Announced as Heisman Finalists

macsmitty
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: Alabama Players Blocking Out Heisman Noise Before Announcement of Finalists

2020 Rose Bowl CFP Graphic
All Things Bama

Full 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Schedule and Results

Sports Illustrated cover Eddie Lacy, January 14, 2013
History

Throwback Thursday: 2013 BCS Championship, Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14